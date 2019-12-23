Police: Missing Harrisburg man has medical conditions that require attention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Harrisburg man.

Johnnie Yates was last seen in the 500 block of South 15th Street on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. when he walked away from a family member’s house, police said.

Yates is 78 years old and suffers from medical conditions that require attention.

He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, black coat, black sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Anyone who sees Yates or knows his location should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.