Police need tips to find armed bank robber

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to track down the person who robbed a bank in Susquehanna Township at gunpoint.

Investigators on Friday released surveillance photos of the masked bandit and the car used for the robbery on the afternoon of July 6, in the 4400 block of Oakhurst Boulevard.

The robber was wearing dark pants, a grey hooded Hilfiger sweatshirt, and a green camouflage mask. The car appears to be a black Kia Optima sedan, police said.

Reward money is available for any information leading to an arrest, investigators said. Anyone with any information should call Susquehanna Township police at 717-652-8265 or Det. Meier at 717-909-9246, or email smeier@susquehannatwp.com.