Police officer charged with animal cruelty, neglect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man charged with animal cruelty and neglect after authorities say his dog was found to be severely underweight is employed as a police officer for Highspire, sources tell ABC27 News.

Jeffrey Levan, 51, and his wife, 33-year-old Amber Levan, were each charged Thursday with one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of neglect of animals.

Amber Levan works at the Dauphin County Judicial Center, sources said.

State police in Lykens said the Halifax couple’s dog was 20 to 30 pounds underweight, had visibly protruding bones and open sores on his legs, and smelled of urine. Troopers were contacted after the dog was given to a rescue shelter on June 12, according to a news release.

The news release described the dog as a golden/Labrador. It is in the care of a veterinarian and has been put on a feeding treatment to slowly and safely gain weight, police said.