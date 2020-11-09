Police officials say gang violence responsible for recent shootings in Harrisburg neighborhoods

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police continue to investigate weekend shootings that injured three people.

Saturday afternoon, officers responded to shots fired on Zarker Street. Witnesses tell ABC27 that two young men got out of a car and started shooting. There were no injuries, but police department outreach coordinator, Blake Lynch, says they have an idea what is behind the recent shootings.

“We have young people who are affiliated with gangs, “Said Lynch, “There is no reason for law-abiding citizens who are sitting on their porches enjoying the weather, to have to run and take cover out of fear of getting shot and possibly killed.”

Police officers also responded to a shooting on South 18th Street early Sunday morning.

Two people were injured but are expected to recover, and more shots were fired along South 28th Street, one person was wounded, but is going to be okay.

No word if all three shootings are related, but Lynch says they are not going to sit back and do nothing.

“We are going to partner with other law enforcement agencies,” said Lynch, “That includes at the local, state and federal level, to help ensure people in city neighborhoods feel safe.”

TOP STORIES