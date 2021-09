HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Dispatchers say police are on the scene of a standoff incident near the corner of Briggs St & N 15th St in Harrisburg, Pa.

Dispatchers say the incident started Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. Information is limited as the situation develops.

