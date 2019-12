HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say stole a package delivered to a suburban Harrisburg home.

Susquehanna Township police released a surveillance video of the man. They said he stole the package at around 1:15 p.m. from a home in the 3500 block of North Fourth Street.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information regarding the theft should call Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152 or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.