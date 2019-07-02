Police recover SUV stolen from homicide victim

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – An SUV stolen from a 77-year-old man who was fatally beaten in his East Hanover Township home has been located, police said Tuesday.

State police said Larry Buffenmeyer’s 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was found near Jonestown, in the 200 block of Campmeeting Road.

No arrests or suspects were announced.

Buffenmeyer was found beaten at 140 North Hill Drive late Saturday and died at a hospital the next day. Authorities said a relative of Buffenmeyer who lived on the property found him and called the police.

Buffenmeyer had severe head injuries and multiple broken bones. Police have said it is too early to know if he was randomly targeted.

Anyone with information on the SUV should call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).