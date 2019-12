HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – An icy surface is blamed for eight minor vehicle accidents Monday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge over the Susquehanna River.

State police said they investigated six minor accidents in the eastbound lane and two in the westbound lane between 7:20 and 8 a.m.

No one was injured.

Police managed to keep one lane open in both directions while they towed some of the vehicles off the bridge.