Police respond after man shot in Swatara Township Dollar Tree

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was shot in a Swatara Township Dollar Tree on Tuesday night.

Swatara Township Public Safety Director Darrell Reider said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8:15 p.m. inside a Dollar Tree on Paxton Street.

“Upon arrival, our officers found a male victim that was taken to the hospital for injuries. At this time, we do have a person we are interviewing who we believe was involved in the shooting,” Reider said.

There were other customers in the store at the time and no other injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing story. abc27 will update with additional information as it become available.