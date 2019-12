MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Middletown are trying to locate a juvenile girl who has been reported missing.

According to police, 16-year-old Aliyah Dorsey of Middletown is currently missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Middletown Borough Police at 717-558-6900.

Police advise that anyone harboring Dorsey is at risk of being charged with interference with the custody of children, should they learn that a person is sheltering her against her parents’ wishes.