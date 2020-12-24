Police searching for answers after Harrisburg homicide leaves one dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a report of a wounded male lying in the street in the area of South 13th and Chestnut Streets Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located the unresponsive male that had suffered from a gunshot wound(s). The male was later pronounced deceased and an investigation proceeded.

The male was later identified as William Thornton, of Harrisburg Pa.

The Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-558-6900. Information can also be submitted using the CRIMEWATCH website.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with the latest from ABC27 News.