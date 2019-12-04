Police searching for two men in armed robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding two men who robbed a man at gunpoint Friday.

Swatara Township Police responded to the robbery around 11:00 p.m. on the 3800 block of Derry Street.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who said two men approached him while he was walking to his car. The men demanded the victim give them what he had before running away westbound.

Police swept the area with the aid of a K-9 but were unable to find the robbers.

Swatara Police would like to seek the public’s assistance with solving this case. If you have any information that would assist in identifying the suspects in this case you can leave a tip on crimewatch, contact Detective Platt (kplatt@swatarapolice.org) or call 717-558-6900.