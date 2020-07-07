Police searching for fatal hit-and-run driver

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for the driver a car accused of causing a deadly crash in Harrisburg.
The crash happened June 27, near South 13th and Derry Streets.
Officers say a large, red, Chevy SUV struck another car, killing the driver.
Police say the driver is a woman last seen wearing a black shirt.
Police say a man wearing a black shirt and red shorts is believed to have been the passenger in the SUV.
Anyone with information should call police at 717-558-6900.
