Police searching for man charged in fiancé’s overdose death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are searching for Micheal Leary for involvement in his fiancé’s overdose death.

According to court paperwork, Leary, 43, took a video on his cell phone of Dominique Giordano lying face down in the hallway of her home, unconscious and actively overdosing.

District Attorney, Fran Chardo says Leary gave Giordano, 31, suboxone, which he thought would work like Narcan and combat the overdosing.

The next morning, Patrick Madden, a neighbor, went over to the home and found Giordano face down on the floor.

He told police her lips were blue, skin was cold to the touch and undressed from the waist up. By the time troopers arrived, Giordano was lying face up and dressed.

Investigators say Leary contributed to Giordano’s death by not calling 911, altering the crime scene, attempting to destroy physical evidence and erasing messages from the victim’s cell phone.

A neighbor said she used to hear Leary yelling at Giordano on multiple occasions.

“He just did not rub be the right way, I mean, he did not look like a person that you want to be anywhere near or around,” said Beth Warfel.

Delmas Dotson, 52, was arrested for delivering prescription drugs to Giordano the night before her death and two others were also arrested, Karen Keshko, 36, and Patrick Madden, 54, for giving Giordano pills.

State police are still searching for Leary. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police.