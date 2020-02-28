Police searching for missing 71-year-old Dauphin County man

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Middletown Borough Police Department is searching for a 71-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday.

Officials say Andrew Kershaw is traveling on foot and could be wearing a camouflage jacket and a bucket hat.

He was last seen on the 500 block of Linden Street in Middletown Feb. 26 at 11 p.m.

Police believe Kershaw may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Kershaw is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 911 or the Middletown Police Department at 717-558-6900.