Police searching for missing 87-year-old Harrisburg man last seen Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Dauphin County are searching for an 87-year-old man believed to be missing since Wednesday, October 6, around 1 p.m. Police say the man may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Richard Botts, 87, is described as roughly 6’00” in height, 240 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say Botts was last seen wearing a t-shirt and tan pants and is believed to be driving a black 2017 Ford Escape, with PA Registration KVD-6141.

Botts was last seen around Ridgeview Drive, Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, on October 6, at approximately 1:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on Botts is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at (717) 558-6900.