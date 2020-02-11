Police searching for missing Swatara Township man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding John Schatt who walked away from his home on Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Schatt told his family he wanted to return to his old residence in Lancaster prior to missing, police say. He may be looking to return there by any means available.

Anyone with information regarding Schatt’s current location is asked to call the Swatara Police at 717-564-2550 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.