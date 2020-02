HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public help in finding 16-year-old Alyssa Terry, who was reported missing Thursday from her home in Harrisburg.

Terry is 5’6 and was last seen wearing a yellow fleece pullover with “Atlantic City” on the front.

Police believe Terry may have run away to Carlisle or the Montgomery County, Maryland area.

If you know where she is, contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak to a city detective.