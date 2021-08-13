Police searching for robbery suspect in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank on Derry Street around 2 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man went up to the counter at First National Bank with a note demanding money from a teller. At some point he then became upset and emphasized his demand verbally.

The teller then gave the suspect an unknown amount of U.S. money and he walked out quickly into the parking lot.

Police swarmed to the scene fast but the suspect could not be found. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.