Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penbrook Borough Police Department is looking for a suspected robber after an incident on Friday morning around 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

Police say the suspect was carrying a rifle with a white stock and a sling. They say he was in a tan jacket, blue coveralls and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible.