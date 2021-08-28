Police searching Swatara Creek for missing man

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Swatara Township Police are actively searching for a 58-year-old man after an incident in Swatara Creek.

Dispatchers say they got a call just before 12:30 on Saturday. They say a group was floating down the creek when they got entangled in branches. They say three or four people got out but the one man is still missing.

Search operations have stopped for the night on Saturday due to water conditions.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online for the latest information.