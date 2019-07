HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are reminding people to lock their cars and hide valuables left inside vehicles.

State police in Harrisburg released surveillance video from a theft from vehicle incident in South Hanover Township. They said multiple thefts occurred residential neighborhoods in the township on July 15 and 16 and again on July 19 and 20.

Anyone with information on the South Hanover incidents should call the Harrisburg station at 717-671-7500.