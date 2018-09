Police seek ID of suspected thief Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for help to identify their suspect in a retail theft case.

Lower Paxton Township police are looking for a man who stole multiple items displayed for sale at the Hobby Lobby store at 5074 Jonestown Road.

The thefts occurred Aug. 27 and 28.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the man and asked anyone who recognizes him to call 717-558-6900.