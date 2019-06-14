Harrisburg

Police seek ID of theft suspect

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Authorities are asking for help to identify a man suspected of stealing an expensive pipe from a glass art and tobacco store in Londonderry Township.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers released a photo of the man. They said he stole the $995 glass water pipe from Nature’s Way Glass, at 3300 East Harrisburg Pike, then fled May 24 in a silver sedan, possibly with New York license plates.

Police also released photos of the car and of a woman who is a possible accomplice.

Anyone with information should call state police in Harrisburg Station at 717-671-7500 and speak with Tpr. Fornwalt, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

