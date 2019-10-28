Police seek man accused of defrauding eatery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man sought for defrauding a Harrisburg-area restaurant.

Lower Paxton Township police released a surveillance photo of their suspect. They said on Sept. 25, the unknown man used a gift card to pay for a drink at Red Robin then claimed he had forgotten his wallet.

He told an employee he needed cash for himself and wanted to leave a tip. He asked if the gift card could be used to get the money he needed.

After he left the restaurant, the employee was notified the card had been declined.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the incident should call Ofc. Zethan Weary at 717-657-5656 or email zweary@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.