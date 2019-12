HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify someone they’re seeking in a porch pirate case.

Harrisburg person on Friday released a surveillance camera image of their suspect. They said the person in the photo stole a package from a porch in the 1900 block of Rudy Road on Saturday.

Anyone who can identify him should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.