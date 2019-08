HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to track down a man they say stole more than $1,200 in merchandise from the Tanger Outlets in Hershey.

Derry Township police released surveillance photos of their suspect on Monday. They said the man in the photos stole from the Sunglass Hut on July 30.

Anyone with information should call Derry Township police at 717-534-2202.