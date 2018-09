Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a case of credit card fraud.

Lower Paxton Township police said a wallet was stolen from a grocery store customer on Aug. 13. One of the victim's credit cards was then used to buy over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a local Target store.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of a woman they're calling their suspect.

If you recognize her, call Sgt. Tim Hicks at 717-657-5656.