HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to locate a Harrisburg woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Elainea Davenport, 31, was reported missing from her residence on Taylor Boulevard on Friday. Family members reported they hadn’t spoken to Davenport nor seen her since Dec. 6, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.