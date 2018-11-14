Police seek to ID suspect in theft, bank card fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of using stolen bank and credit cards.

Detectives on Wednesday released photos of the suspect and the pickup truck he was driving.

They said the cards were stolen from parked vehicles at Wildwood Park on October 5 and then used at several Walmart stores.

One victim told police that someone successfully used their credit and bank cards at Walmart stores in York and Goldsboro for purchases totaling over $16,000.

Another victim reported that someone tried to make transactions totaling over $5,500 with her credit cards at Walmart stores in Mechanicsburg and Camp Hill.

A witness reported seeing two heavyset men in a royal blue pickup truck in the area around the time of the thefts. The truck had damage and paint scraped off the passenger side.

Walmart security video shows a blue Toyota pickup truck and a man with a stocky build, wearing a dark baseball cap, black sweatshirt, dark gray pants, blue sneakers, and a fanny pack, police said.

Anyone with information should email Detective Jason Brinker at jbrinker@harrisburgpa.gov or call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.