Police seek two suspects involved in Dauphin County armed robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Dauphin County Tuesday morning.

According to police, three victims say they engaged in a private sale of a vehicle at a PennDOT facility in Harrisburg. One victim told police they sold a vehicle to someone for $4,500 cash and completed the necessary title paperwork.

The victim told police that after the transaction, they were returning home when a black SUV approached them near Venice Drive and East Canal Street in South Hanover Township. The SUV forced their vehicle off the road and a black sedan pulled in to block them from behind.

Police say two black males armed with handguns got out of the cars and approached the victims, robbing them of their phones, wallets, and the $4,500 cash. They then got back in their vehicles and fled the scene.

Surveillance video captured the vehicles from the scene of the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

