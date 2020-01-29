Police seek vehicle that struck trooper on I-283

This photo submitted by Pennsylvania State Police shows a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, similar to one authorities say struck and injured a state trooper on Interstate 283 near Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Courtesy: Momentum BMW Mini of Houston, Texas)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle that struck and injured a Pennsylvania state trooper on Interstate 283 early Sunday.

Police said the vehicle is likely a red Jeep Grand Cherokee built between 2011 and 2016 and is missing the passenger-side rearview mirror. Investigators released photographs of similar vehicles.

The trooper was struck in his left arm by the mirror of the passing SUV while exiting his vehicle for a traffic stop. The incident occurred around 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes at mile marker 2.1 in Swatara Township.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was checked and released at a hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene and was unable to be located by responding troopers, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recently saw a vehicle matching the description and missing the passenger-side mirror should call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.