Police seek witnesses to motorcycle crash

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Derry Township police are looking for witnesses to a motorcycle crash that critically injured a Middletown man Monday afternoon.

Tyler Witters, 24, lost control while traveling east on the interchange bridge of routes 322, 422 and 39 around 4:30 p.m. The motorcycle went down on its side and Witters was thrown to the pavement, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Route 322 and Route 422 were closed for about two hours.

Witnesses to the crash should call the police department at 717-534-2202.