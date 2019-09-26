Police seeking a break in a store theft case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are requesting the public’s tips to help solve a theft case where more than $1,000 worth of furniture was stolen from a Hobby Lobby store.

Lower Paxton Township police released a surveillance photo of a man they’re trying to identify. They said he’s suspected in an incident Tuesday when six pieces of furniture were stolen from the store on Jonestown Road.

Anyone who recognizes him should call the police department at 717-657-5656 and reference case 19-0019255.

