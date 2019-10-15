Police seeking help to identify a lawnmower thief

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — Highspire Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who stole a lawnmower on October 6.

Police say the suspect stole the lawnmower from underneath a back-porch deck where it was being stored.

The suspect was captured on a RING doorbell camera, walking down a flight of steps and re-emerging carrying a red lawnmower then walking away with it.

Anyone with information should call Officer Santiago at 717 939-9867 and refer to incident number C19-0004581.   

