Police seeking identity of car thief

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Steelton Police are currently investigating an alleged car theft.

Police say the suspect arranged to purchase a white 2011 BMW 335i through a website. They say while at the Turkey Hill parking lot in Steelton the suspect stole the BMW and fled outside the borough Tuesday.

The registration to the BMW is PA KXR-1690.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with any information to the location of the BMW or identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Steelton Police Department.