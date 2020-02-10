Police seeking identity of Tide pod thief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect who they say stole from Giant Food Store.

Officials say on Sunday at approximately 9:00 a.m., a white male entered the Giant Food Store on Union Deposit Road, selected food items and Tide pods and exited the store without paying for any of the merchandise in his possession.

They say he left the area in a blue Saturn Vue.

If you can identify this individual, please contact Lower Paxton Police reference 20-0003780 or submit an anonymous tip through this CrimeWatch.