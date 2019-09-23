Police seeking identity of woman they say made over $900 in fraudulent purchases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Paxton Township Police are seeking information about a woman they say made over $900 in fraudulent purchases with a stolen credit card.

Police say a Lower Paxton township resident reported that her wallet was either lost or stolen at some point around September 16.

The victim told police she noticed several fraudulent purchases on her credit and debit cards in excess of $900 on September 17.

Police say an investigation into the incident led them to find that an unidentified female used the cards at the Target in Swatara Township.

The suspect then left the store in a silver Hyundai or Kia SUV with an obscured license plate number, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual should contact Lower Paxton Police reference incident 19-0018428.