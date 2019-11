HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Paxton Street at approximately 5 a.m. for a hit-and-run leaving at least one person dead.

Police believe a Honda Civic may have been involved.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with this case. If anyone witnessed this accident or has any information please contact Swatara Police at 717-558-6900.