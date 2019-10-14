Police seek ID of man who assaulted woman, dog

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township police are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman and her dog.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday in the Gelder Park area.

Officers say a woman was waiting to clean up after her dog when she was confronted by the unknown man, possibly in his 50s.

The man started yelling obscenities at the woman. When she told him to get away, she said he kicked the dog in the head and face then struck her in the face.

A bystander yelled at the man and he fled the area on a white bicycle toward Raleigh Road.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 717-534-2202.