HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to find a woman they say fired a gun at another person during an argument.

Tamara Inez Guzman, 18, is charged with attempted homicide.

No one was injured and Guzman fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding Guzman’s whereabouts should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.