HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township police need help finding Kristian Carter who went missing Friday around 2 p.m.

Police say that Carter, 24, was last seen leaving his house in the 700 block of Garden Drive driving a maroon 2009 Hyundai Accent with the registration KYM 2650.

If you see or have information regarding Carter or the vehicle is asked to immediately call 911 to report the sighting.