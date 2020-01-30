Police seeking the identity of credit card thief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card.

Police say on January 15, a resident notified officers that her credit card had been stolen and that an unauthorized purchase of over $1,450 had been made at Target.

Surveillance footage from the store and transaction receipts indicated the suspect used the stolen credit card to purchase an Apple iPad and Apple Watch.

Anyone who can help identify this suspect please contact the Lower Paxton Police Department at 717-657-5656.