HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A police officer shot and killed a dog after it attacked a woman and a child walking to a school bus stop in Susquehanna Township.

The mixed-breed dog bit the woman and the girl in the 4500 block of Bolton Notch Place shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday

The officer responded to the scene and fired multiple rounds at the dog as it was attacking the officer. The dog retreated after it was struck by gunfire and later died.

Police said the incident occurred about a block from where students were gathering to wait for a school bus, but the shooting of the dog occurred away from citizens and students in the area. They said the officer stopped the dog from attacking the students and citizens at the bus stop.

The dog owner was identified and an investigation is being conducted for charges, police said.