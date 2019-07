HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are attempting to identify a man who broke into several lockers at a fitness center in Susquehanna Township.

Authorities released surveillance photos of their suspect on Friday. They said he stole phones, credit cards and cash from the lockers on Wednesday, then used the stolen cards to purchase gift cards.

Anyone who can identify him should call Det. Meier at 717-909-9246 or email smeier@susquehannatwp.com.