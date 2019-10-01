Police: Unknown man may have photographed woman in changing room

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of taking inappropriate photographs of a woman in a clothing store.

Lower Paxton Township police released surveillance photos of the man they want to question regarding an incident Monday at the Old Navy, in the 5100 block of Jonestown Road.

A customer reported the unknown man used a cell phone to take pictures of her while she was in a changing room and then drove off in a black Nissan Titan pickup truck, police said.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information regarding the incident should call Sgt. Tim Hicks at 717-657-5656 ext. 1150, or email thicks@lowerpaxton-pa.gov, and reference incident number 19-0019698.

