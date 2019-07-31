Police: Unknown thief defrauded bank of nearly $1,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are trying to identify a person they say defrauded a Harrisburg-area bank of nearly $1,000.

Lower Paxton Township police released surveillance photos of their suspect on Wednesday. They said he defrauded the PNC Bank in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road on Saturday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the incident should call Officer Rachapak Suwanrut at 717-657-5656 or email rsuwanrut@lowerpaxton-pa.gov and reference incident number 19-0014240.