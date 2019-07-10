Police: Unknown thief took backpack of beauty items, deodorant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are trying to identify a man who loaded a backpack with beauty items and walked out of a store without paying.

Susquehanna Township released surveillance photos of their suspect. They said he was at the Weis Market store on Union Deposit Road on June 24, and that’s where he concealed numerous Dove beauty items and Degree deodorant bars in the backpack.

Police said the man clearly has a large tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone who can identify him should call Corporal Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or email LTarasi@susquehannatwp.com.