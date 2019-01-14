Police use Mace to break up large fight at Harrisburg High School

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police arrested one student and cited seven others following a large fight at Harrisburg High School on Monday.

Police were called to the school at noon for the fight in the school cafeteria.

Several students were sprayed with Mace by officers to gain control of the situation, according to police.

One student was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Seven other students will be cited for disorderly conduct.

Some students and parents told abc27 the fight was racially motivated with black students fighting Puerto Rican students.

A school district spokeswoman said the school was placed on a non-emergency lockdown during the fight. Regularly scheduled classes resumed within an hour of the lockdown.

It is not know if anyone was injured during the fight.