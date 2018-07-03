Police use pics to put heat on meat thief Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - He didn't pay for the meat he took from a Harrisburg-area grocery store. Now, police want someone to identify him so he'll pay for the crime.

Susquehanna Township police are looking for a man who walked out of the Price Rite on Union Deposit Road with a grocery cart full of meat Friday afternoon.

They said he loaded the stolen meat into a four-door vehicle and drove off around 2:45 p.m. No other description of the vehicle was available.

Investigators released surveillance photos of their suspect on Tuesday. Anyone who recognizes him should call Detective Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or email ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.