Police use pics to put heat on meat thief
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - He didn't pay for the meat he took from a Harrisburg-area grocery store. Now, police want someone to identify him so he'll pay for the crime.
Susquehanna Township police are looking for a man who walked out of the Price Rite on Union Deposit Road with a grocery cart full of meat Friday afternoon.
They said he loaded the stolen meat into a four-door vehicle and drove off around 2:45 p.m. No other description of the vehicle was available.
Investigators released surveillance photos of their suspect on Tuesday. Anyone who recognizes him should call Detective Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or email ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.